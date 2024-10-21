TNM’s Mxit product gives freedom to subscribers

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc has launched a groundbreaking product called Mxit Mxit to provide total freedom to its customers.

The new product, which is a mixed-use bundled offer will allow customers to build their communication packages according to their usage needs between data, voice, and SMS.

Announcing the new product in Lilongwe, TNM’s Marketing Director, Sobhuza Ngwenya said the new product is a solution designed to meet the individual needs of subscribers and provide connectivity solutions.

“At TNM we are known for innovative products. This new offer follows that trend in that we are redefining how our customers choose to connect, be it for work or connecting with friends and family,” said Ngwenya.

He said that in an era where communication should be seamless, it is paramount to allow customers the freedom to choose what works for them at any given time.

“Our new product offering is dubbed Mxit Mxit. It is a mixed-benefit offer where customers will build their data, voice, and SMS packages. From as low as K200.00 and up to K10,000, customers will select how much voice minutes, SMSs, and data volume they need from that amount.

“This means that all a customer needs is a TNM SIM Card to call any network in Malawi, use the internet, and meet their messaging needs,” he said.

Ngwenya touted the latest offer from Malawi’s pioneer mobile as a response to customers’ changing needs which should enhance their experience on Malawi’s best 4G and only 5G network.

Customers take charge of creating their desired combination through the TNM SmartApp or TNM USSD service by dialling *202#.