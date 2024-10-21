spot_img
MEC voter registration on hold? High Court hears injunction

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The High Court of Malawi, Civil Division in Blantyre, is poised to hear an application this afternoon by five individuals seeking an injunction to halt the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) from enforcing the provisions of Section 12 of the Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Elections Act, 2023.

This provision mandates MEC to accept only the National Identity Card as the sole qualifier and identifier for individuals registering to vote in public elections governed under this Act, until the matter is determined or further orders are issued by the court, presided over by Justice Mandala Mambulasa.

The Honourable Attorney General (AG), Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, is leading MEC’s defense team, opposing the granting of the injunction. The five claimants in the case, represented by private practice lawyer Felix Tambulasi, are George Chipwaila, Geofrey Banda, Alex Phillip Dimba, James Chitsulo, and Crino Masulani.

Coincidentally, MEC has commenced voter registration in selected areas today ahead of General Elections in September next year.

Should the injunction be granted, the registration exercise would be suspended, and the matter would proceed to a hearing. Conversely, if the application is dismissed, it would signify the conclusion of the matter, allowing MEC to continue with the registration exercise uninterrupted

CONCERNED CITIZENS PEN CHIEF JUSTICE, DEMAND RULE OF LAW TO PREVAIL ON ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY MR ALEXIOUS KAMANGILA
