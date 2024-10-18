Puma Energy, Others join Blantyre motor show

Puma Energy has joined the lineup of exhibitors for the highly anticipated Blantyre Motor Show 2024, scheduled to take place on October 26, 2024, at the K Motors site in Makata, Blantyre.

“We are excited to announce that Puma Energy has joined as the latest exhibitor… adding to an already impressive lineup of exhibitors,” said Alinane Andrew Njolomole, CEO of Lilongwe Motor Show Limited.

According to Njolomole, Puma Energy will showcase its premium range of fuel and energy solutions, alongside leading automotive brands Nissan, Haval, and Mitsubishi, which will display their latest vehicle models.

“Visitors to the show can expect to see a wide array of offerings from leading automotive brands… all of which will be showcasing their latest vehicle models,” Njolomole added.

National Bank of Malawi will also present its Vehicle and Asset Finance products, providing visitors with tailored financing options.

Other confirmed exhibitors include CIC Insurance, O Jussab, Mapeto Tyres, and several industry leaders.

“This event promises to be an essential gathering for automotive enthusiasts, business leaders, and consumers alike, offering an unparalleled opportunity to connect with key players in the automotive, energy, and financial sectors,” Njolomole emphasized.

The event will feature cutting-edge technologies, industry leaders, and valuable insights into the future of the automotive sector.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore and network with exhibitors.

To cap off the event, an exclusive after-party will be held at RSVP in Blantyre’s Central Business District, starting at 8:00 p.m.