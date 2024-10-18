DEVIL IS A LIAR:Mighty DPP gains control of its hacked official facebook page

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has successfully regained control of its official Facebook page, which was previously hacked.

In a statement, the DPP Online Manager expressed gratitude to Malawians, both at home and abroad, and organizations that assisted in retrieving the page.

“We are happy to share that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Facebook page is now back in our control!” said the DPP Online Manager.

“Thank you for your patience and support while we worked to fix it.”

The hacking incident had sparked concerns about cybersecurity in Malawian politics.

Although the statement didn’t directly accuse the governing party, previous reports suggested that the page was compromised by unknown individuals, fueling speculation about potential involvement.

The DPP Online Manager emphasized the importance of staying connected with supporters and the public, especially in today’s digital age.

“We know it’s important to stay connected with our supporters and the public… We promise to keep you updated and share engaging content.”

The regained control of the Facebook page is seen as a significant victory for the DPP, particularly ahead of next year’s elections.

The party views this as a demonstration of the public’s desire for “Proven Leadership” under His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika.

“The quick actions and support were amazing. This shows how much everyone wants the Proven Leadership of His Excellency President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika back in next year’s elections.”

The DPP has assured its supporters that they will continue to share updates, rallies, press briefings, statements, and exciting content.

With their page back online, the party is poised to strengthen its online presence and engagement with the public.