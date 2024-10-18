NANKHUMWA ON VOTER REGISTRATION AWARENESS TOUR IN MULANJE, URGES MULANJEANS TO REGISTER ENMASSE

People’s Development Party (PDP) President and Mulanje Central Lawmaker, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has embarked on a voter registration drive in Mulanje district, urging people to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming Tripartite elections.

Today, Nankhumwa met with party’s grassroots leaders in all nine constituencies in Mulanje district.

“I believe that voter registration is a crucial process that enables citizens to participate in democratic governance,” Nankhumwa said during a meeting with grassroots leaders in the district.

“It ensures that individuals have the right to vote and influence the decision-making processes that affect their lives,” he added.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to conduct the first phase of voter registration in Mulanje, one of seven districts in the Southern Region, from October 21 to November 3, 2024.

Nankhumwa’s initiative is a fulfillment of a promise he made during his party’s elective convention last month.

He emphasized the importance of civic participation, saying, “Our Vote, Our Right! Our Vote, Our Future!”

The voter registration drive aims to encourage constituents to register and participate in the presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections.

By registering to vote, constituents can ensure their voices are heard in the upcoming elections.

Nankhumwa’s efforts aim to promote civic participation and empower citizens to shape their future.