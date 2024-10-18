Beyond Our Hearts Foundation Wins Prestigious NGO Award

Beyond Our Hearts Foundation, a Neno-based non-governmental organization, has been honored with a prestigious NGO award for its exceptional contributions to community development.

The award, presented at a ceremony held at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, acknowledges the foundation’s tireless efforts in promoting the welfare of vulnerable communities, particularly children and marginalized groups.

“We are humbled and grateful for this recognition,” said Russell Msiska, Executive Director of Beyond Our Hearts Foundation.

According to Msiska, “This award symbolizes our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of those we serve.”

President Lazarus Chakwera, who graced the occasion, reiterated the government’s support for NGOs, emphasizing their vital role in Malawi’s development.

“NGOs are key stakeholders in our nation’s growth, and we are committed to fostering their growth,” President Chakwera said.

Edward Chileka Banda, CEO of the Non-Governmental Organisations Regulatory Authority (NGORA), praised the government’s efforts in promoting the private sector.

The award comes as the government announces a K1 billion funding package to support local NGOs, empowering them to continue their critical work.