spot_img
spot_img
13.1 C
New York
Thursday, October 17, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

John Tembo’s daughter Justice Mtalimanja told to resign as MEC Chair

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The appointment of Justice Anabel Mtalimanja, daughter of the late Hon. John Tembo, as Chair of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has sparked outrage among opposition parties.

They claim that her direct connection to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) compromises her impartiality and raises serious concerns about conflict of interest.

“As a key position in Malawi’s electoral process, the MEC Chair must demonstrate unquestionable neutrality beyond reasonable doubt,” stated the opposition parties in a joint statement.

While acknowledging Justice Mtalimanja’s “impeccable character and integrity,” they emphasized that her connection to the MCP makes her unsuitable for the role.

“We strongly feel she is not suited for the position of MEC chair, let alone to manage our electoral process,” the statement read.

The opposition parties demanded that Justice Mtalimanja step down as MEC Chair immediately, citing the “inevitable degree of conflict of interest and her political partiality.”

Additionally, they called for the resignation of MEC CEO Andrew Mpesi, a known MCP functionary, arguing that his involvement poses a high risk of electoral disputes.

“With this in mind and to avoid electoral disputes, we demand that the MEC CEO steps down forthwith,” the statement concluded.

Previous article
Opposition Parties Sound Alarm Over Electoral Integrity Ahead of 2025 Elections
Next article
Phale promises more youth empowerment initiatives
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc