Phale promises more youth empowerment initiatives

By Alinafe Nyanda

At least 40 youths from Senior Chief Khombedza and Makanjira in Salima north west constituency have graduated from a tailoring course which Enock Phale and El Shaddai tailoring schools conducted in Salima district.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday during the graduation ceremony at Kasonda village, member of parliament for Salima North West Enock Phale said with the tailoring skills the youth have acquired, they will be able to act as role models in their communities, create jobs to fellow youth and train others on the same.

He reaffirmed his commitment to empowering youths in the constituency through loans and entrepreneurship skills so that they become financially independent and improve their living standards in the process.

Traditional Authority Khombedza has commended the parliamentarian for empowering youths with tailoring skills, saying they will be reliable citizens of the community and help in developing the country.

One of the graduates, Christina Kachepa Kaluzi said the training is coming at the right time, as most youths in the constituency are jobless and has since urged her fellow youths acquire knowledge and skills about tailoring.