MAGLA Team 2 wins 2024 Presidential Golf tourney 

Chakwera (right) and Ngwenya (left) after handing over the trophies to the winners Kasenda Mwenitete

Malawi Gaming Board (MAGLA) Team 2 are the champions of this year’s Presidential Charity Golf Tournament which took place at Limbe Country Club on Friday and Saturday which attracted about 200 golfers including President Lazarus Chakwera.

MAGLA Team two comprising Doreen Mwenitete and Jean Kasenda secured an impressive 50 points to be crowned the champions of the tournament.

On second place was Team Icon properties comprising of Bashir Sharif and General Clement Kafuwa, while Automotive Products Team 1 of Willet Karonga and Eric Chapola took third place.

Speaking on the significance of the tournament as the diamond sponsor, NBS Bank plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwanele Ngwenya highlighted the Bank’s dedication to uplifting communities in Malawi.

He then encouraged other companies to join President Chakwera in supporting the cause, noting the impact such initiatives have on improving lives nationwide.

“Holistic development must be inclusive and leave no one behind. This is why as a Bank we firmly support this initiative to pay for needy students and victims of Cyclone Freddy, most of whom are still suffering today.”

“Therefore, NBS Bank considers the annual Presidential Charity Golf Tournament as a critical yearly activity in our calendar. Hence, the commitment and passion we attach to it. That is why we decided to be this year’s diamond sponsor with K155 million for this noble cause,” said Ngwenya.

In his remarks, Chakwera expressed satisfaction with the tournament’s success, pointing out that the funds raised are already helping those in need and congratulated the winners of this year’s Tournament.

“I am grateful to all of you for coming out in such great numbers and with such great enthusiasm today. I am grateful to NBS Bank plc for stepping up to be the diamond sponsor of my charity tournament this year. I am grateful to the other businesses and corporations that have responded to my appeal for support by pouring serious money into this cause,” said Chakwera.

Chairperson of the Presidential Charity Golf initiative, Vizenge Kumwenda, praised President Chakwera for dedicating a full day to lead the tournament, and that this indicates commitment to uplifting the lives of Malawians.

“This year’s tournament was a great success. We thank all the golfers and companies for contributing towards the cause. The funds that have been raised through this initiative will change many lives,” said Kumwenda.

This year’s tournament was held under the theme ‘Swing to Serve’ and aimed at supporting over 500 needy students in public universities and helping survivors of natural disasters.