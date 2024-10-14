NANKHUMWA TO CONTEST BOTH AS MP AND PRESIDENT IN 2025, URGES CONSTITUENTS TO REGISTER AS VOTERS

The first phase of voter registration exercise by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will commence on October 21 and end on November 3, 2024, in various selected districts in the country. Mulanje is among the seven districts in the southern region where the first phase of voter registration will take place.

Malawians go to polls in September 2025 to choose ward councillors, members of parliament (MPs), and President.

On Sunday, October 13, 2024, People’s Development Party (PDP) President, Kondwani Nankhumwa called on the people of Mulanje Central constituency and beyond to register in large numbers for the upcoming 2025 elections.

He made the appeal on Sunday, October 13, 2024, during two separate events – the farewell church service for Reverend William Biya Phiri at Mitembe CCAP Church of the Blantyre Synod and during the installation of Group Village Headman Ngolowera in Senior Chief Chikumbu’s area, Mulanje District.

Nankhumwa, who is also MP for Mulanje Central, observed that voter registration is a critical process that enables eligible citizens to participate in elections. He said the phased voter registration process is an entirely fresh exercise and that every citizen who has attained the legal voting age of 18 must go and register using their National ID cards.

“Voting is a fundamental civic duty. It allows individuals to express their opinions on governance and influence decision-making processes at various levels. By registering to vote, you will be fulfilling your responsibility to engage in democratic processes.

“Let me request religious, traditional and other political leaders to join me in encouraging voter registration. Your advocacy can help raise awareness about the importance of voting and motivate citizens to act,” said Nankhumwa.

The PDP leader then dispelled rumours circulating about his political intentions, confirming that he will contest both the presidential and parliamentary seats in the upcoming elections.

“Some people are spreading falsehoods, claiming I will not run for the Mulanje Central parliamentary seat. This is untrue—I will be contesting for both the presidency and the parliamentary seat,” he said.

Turning to Reverend Phiri, Nankhumwa praised him for his developmental efforts at Mitembe CCAP, highlighting his visionary leadership and dedication to the church. He pledged his continued support for completing the projects initiated by Reverend Phiri.

Officiating Reverend Collins Maganga of Chitakale CCAP under the Mulanje Presbytery thanked Nankhumwa for his unwavering support of the church and its development initiatives, expressing hope that he would continue to be a strong partner in the future.

Nankhumwa donated a gift to the Reverend Biya Phiri and his wife and gave bottles of communion wine to Mitembe CCAP.

Reverend Phiri has been transferred to Limbe CCAP, with Reverend Henry Buleya appointed as his successor at Mitembe CCAP.

The PDP President also donated money and a gift to the newly installed Group Village Headman Ngolowera when he attended the installation ceremony at Ngolowera Primary School in Senior Chief Chikumbu’s area in Mulanje.