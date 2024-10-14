spot_img
CDEDI set for Demonstrations to demand Independent Inquiry on Chikangawa

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives -CDEDI and some concerned citizens have notified the Lilongwe District Council of its intention to hold peaceful demonstrations on Thursday, October 24, 2024, to pressure President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera into instituting an independent commission of inquiry into the June 10, 2024 military plane crash.

The crash claimed nine lives, including Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and former First Lady Dr. Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri.

According to CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa and the others who include Zynab Hasun,Omega Tsiku,Stevelia Chasuluka the preliminary technical report by the Germany Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation has left many questions unanswered.

The demonstrations aim to demand a credible and independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

The peaceful demonstrations will commence at 09:30hrs from the Lilongwe Community Ground, passing through Mchesi and Kamuzu Central Hospital, before proceeding to the Lilongwe district council offices where a petition will be presented to District Commissioner Dr. Lawford Palani.

CDEDI emphasizes that holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right and that this notification seeks to inform the authorities for proper planning, not to seek permission.

