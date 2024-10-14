I stand in solidarity with Mary Chilima and all those who seek answers and justice-Says Dr Kabambe

By Dr Dalitso Kabambe

In the heart of Malawi, we find ourselves at a crossroads. A grieving widow stands courageously in the spotlight, her cries for justice echoing in a sea of silence that our leaders seem unwilling to break. As we witness the profound pain of one who has lost so much, we are reminded of the responsibility of leadership — to listen, to act, and to stand with those in need.

The time for complacency is over. It is time for us to reflect on the quality of the leadership we have chosen. Are they the voices of hope and accountability we desperately need, or mere shadows in times of crisis? The silence is deafening, but it will not drown out the voices of the concerned citizens who refuse to be silenced.

I stand in solidarity with this widow and with all who seek answers and justice in our beloved country. If it takes a single petition to the head of state to demand transparency, action, and compassion, then let it be! We cannot allow fear to dictate our actions. We must rise together to ensure that our leaders remember their duty to the people.

Let us champion the values of empathy, integrity, and justice. Our collective voice is stronger than any silence, to hold our leaders accountable for the promises they made to us. We owe it to those we’ve lost and to the future generations of Malawi.

