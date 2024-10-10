Hunger crisis claims 19 lives in Malawi

A devastating hunger crisis has claimed the lives of 19 people, including 11 children and eight adults, in Malawi, sparking outrage and condemnation from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

At a press conference in Lilongwe, DPP Publicity Secretary Shadric Namalomba alleged that the current leadership has failed to address the hunger crisis, while Secretary General Peter Mukhitho criticized the government’s mismanagement and corruption.

Mukhitho said: “The MCP government came into power promising to change things, but has failed to do so.The silence and indifference from the president are deafening.”

Mukhitho also highlighted the mismanaged Affordable Input Programme (AIP), which he claimed has led to food shortages and loss of life.

“The four years under the MCP government have been marked by institutionalized corruption and misuse of state power,” Mukhitho added.

Namalomba echoed Mukhitho’s sentiments, stating, “The current leadership has failed to bail out Malawians from hunger. The situation is dire, and we urge stakeholders to take immediate action.”

The crisis has reached alarming proportions, with many families resorting to desperate measures to survive.

Reports indicate that numerous people have taken to eating buffalo beans, a dire substitute for nutritious food, while the majority are forced to sleep on empty stomachs, highlighting the urgent need for effective intervention and relief.