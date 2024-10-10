Once mighty MCP has failed Malawians- claims Mighty DPP

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has launched a blistering attack on the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), accusing it of gross failure in governance.

At a press briefing held at the Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhitho alleged that the MCP government has been plagued by institutionalized corruption, mismanagement, and rampant looting of public funds.

“The MCP government came into power promising to change things, but has failed to do so,” Mukhitho said, citing the mismanaged Affordable Input Programme (AIP) as a key factor in the current food shortage.

According to the DPP, 19 people have died due to hunger, with the government’s inaction exacerbating the crisis.

Mukhitho’s statement, directed to key stakeholders including the Clerk of Parliament, Chief Justice, and Anti-Corruption Bureau, emphasized the need for accountability.

“Those responsible for this national decline should be held accountable,” Mukhitho stressed.

The DPP has appealed to stakeholders to take immediate action to address the crisis and bail out Malawians from suffering.

The press briefing comes as Malawi struggles with severe food insecurity, worsened by climate change, drought, and economic struggles.