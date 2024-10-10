MCP plots to arrest DPP members – Namalomba

Shadrick Namalomba, Publicity Secretary of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has made a shocking allegation that the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is planning to arrest DPP members.

“I am not even sure what will happen to me today when I walk out of this room.

“They might pick me up because that’s what they are now doing, arresting those speaking against them,” Namalomba said, expressing his concern about the alleged plot.

This development comes amid rising tensions between the DPP and the MCP, with the opposition party accusing the ruling party of using state institutions to target its members.

The DPP has been critical of the government’s handling of various issues, including the hunger crisis that has claimed 19 lives.

Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu has also not commented on the matter as of press time.