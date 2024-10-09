spot_img
Suleman wants incompetent Agriculture Minister Kawale to resign

KAWALE: In hot soup

The Chairperson of Malawi’s Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Sameer Suleman, has called for the immediate resignation of Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, citing gross incompetence in managing the Affordable Input Program (AIP).

Suleman’s demand comes on the heels of Kawale’s announcement that the AIP would commence next week, targeting approximately one million beneficiaries.

However, Suleman expressed concerns that the program has consistently failed to benefit farmers as intended.

“Minister Kawale has demonstrated gross incompetence in managing the AIP, and it’s time for him to step down,” Suleman said in an interview with MIJ Online.

The AIP controversy has been marred by allegations of false information regarding fertilizer procurement and ineffective management.

Authorities have contracted eleven companies to distribute seeds and seventy-seven companies to transport inputs, but Suleman remains skeptical.

Kawale, who has been Minister of Agriculture since October 25, 2022, and Member of Parliament for Dowa North East Constituency, faces mounting pressure to resign.

The development has sparked debate about the government’s ability to ensure food security and support farmers.

