Mzuzu City Gets Face-Lift with Multi-Billion Kwacha Projects

Mzuzu City is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with the government investing heavily in infrastructure development.

The city’s Chief Executive Officer, Gomegzani Nyasulu, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of various development projects, including the construction of new roads, high-rise buildings, and a state-of-the-art civic office complex.

“We realized our residents faced mobility challenges due to poor road conditions, especially during rainy season. They deserved a better road network,” said Nyasulu

The government has invested over K400 million in upgrading earth roads in various locations and townships within the city.

The new civic office complex, valued at K17 billion, is nearing completion.

“This will improve service delivery to residents and other people seeking different public services,” Nyasulu added.

The complex will feature modern facilities, including a conference space and underground car park.

Residents are thrilled with the developments. Maupo Mkandawire commended the Chakwera-led administration for the projects, saying, “Mzuzu deserves such modern infrastructure, this is long overdue.”

Ajabu Hamid, a local business owner, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the positive impact on his business.

“With the new road network, we will go to any place and make more money.”

The city is also witnessing progress on the construction of a youth center and new library at Mzuzu University.

These projects are part of President Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to implement development projects across the country, regardless of political, tribal, or religious divides.

“Mzuzu will never be the same again,” Nyasulu said confidently.

The Chakwera administration’s efforts have been well-received by residents and experts alike, with many hailing Mzuzu’s transformation as a testament to the government’s dedication to developing the country’s urban centers.

The civic office complex is scheduled to be officially opened by August next year.