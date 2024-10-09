Air Cargo launches Adopt a School initiative

State-owned Air Cargo Malawi Ltd has donated K4 million worth of scholarships to Kalumbu Community Day Secondary School in Lilongwe as part of its education program dubbed “Adopt a School’.

Presenting the donation, Air Cargo Director of Operations Arnold Chimwenje said the donation will meet the tuition and education resources needs of 40 students at the school as part of ACM’s corporate social responsibility.

“Our revolving Adopt a School program aims to bridge the gap in educational resources and opportunities by empowering students to reach their full potential,” he said.

Chimwenje said the Adopt a School CSR program is designed to help improve access to quality education in public schools, skills development and facilitate community empowerment.

“By partnering local education authorities across the nation, we’re supporting the growth of Malawi’s future leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers,” said Chimwenje.

Responding to the gesture, Kalumbu CDSS Head Teacher Ishmael Kadzenje said it would help reduce incidences of drop-outs due to the lack of tuition fees.

“Lack of school fees is a big challenge in this area. Now that the burden has been reduced through this donation of K4 million from Air Cargo, I urge all parents and guardians to reciprocate by making sure that their wards are attending school,” he said.

Air Cargo Malawi has recently made strides to turnaround its operations by signing air charter agreements with Malawi Defense Force and venturing into the freight of pharmaceutical imports