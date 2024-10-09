Political leaders mourn the passing of human rights defender Mussa Chiwaula

Malawi’s political leaders are mourning the loss of renowned human rights defender, Mussa Chiwaula, who passed away in Botswana.

Chiwaula was a champion for disability rights and dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities in Malawi and beyond.

Chimwendo Banda, Secretary General of the Malawi Congress Party, expressed his deep sadness, saying, “He belonged to a league of selfless human rights activists who devoted themselves to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate.

“He was a true humanitarian and a committed advocate for dignity and social justice for all regardless of gender or creed.”

Banda also noted that Chiwaula’s emphasis was on human dignity and equality, and he will be forever remembered.

AFORD President, Enock Chihana, also sent his condolences, describing Chiwaula as a man who shaped the human rights landscape in Malawi.

“He was our ‘Malawian human rights laureate’ who constantly championed for rights of people with disabilities in this country,” Chihana said.

“He shall be remembered for his dedication to serve humanity based on principles as enshrined in the Malawi Constitution and other International Organizations Charters.”

Rhodes Msonkho, People’s Development Party Publicity Secretary, praised Chiwaula as a champion of justice.

“He fought for his people with an aim to uplift their lives. He never fought only from conferences or international fora but confronted the authorities to take the issues of disabilities with seriousness.

He was always with the hopeless and voiceless,” Msonkho said.

“We shall remember him as a statesman who defended the poor in a country where issues of human rights are not respected by those in power.”

Chiwaula was the Executive Director of the Federation of Disability Organizations in Malawi (FEDOMA) for over 14 years and headed the Southern Africa Federation of Disabled (SAFOD) since 2014.

His passing has been described as a huge blow to the disability fraternity by FEDOMA Executive Director, Simon Munde.

As the nation mourns the loss of this remarkable individual, details of the funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.