EthCo contributes K5 million Presidential Golf Charity Initiative

Chakaniza (right) handing over the cheque to Luwe (middle) and Golf Union official Stella Ng’oma

Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) has contributed k5 million to this year’s Presidential Charity Golf Initiative set for this weekend at the Limbe Golf Club in Blantyre.

Speaking after presenting the cheque at Lilongwe Golf Club on Sunday, EthCo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lusubilo Chakaniza expressed the company’s commitment to supporting education through the Presidential Charity Initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Chakaniza said for the past few years, EthCo has been actively participating in the Presidential Charity Golf Initiative to help ensure access to quality education for underprivileged students who struggle due to a lack of financial support.

“Our corporate responsibility extends to ensuring that students receive quality Education and to those underprivileged students who are failing to make it because of lack of support into education and receive the assistance they need to succeed.”

“We understand the challenges many young people face in accessing education, especially young women, and we believe our contribution can make a real difference. Being a predominantly male-oriented company, we aim to focus on supporting female students through this initiative,” said Chakaniza.

She then commended the Presidential Charity Initiative for supporting university needy students through the funds.

“We are proud to have been part of this effort for over three years now. The funds have consistently been put to good use, supporting universities and fostering the future of our nation. We look forward to continuing our support for this noble cause,” added Chakaniza.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the Presidential Charity Golf Initiative, Chairperson of the organizing committee, Boyd Luwe expressed gratitude to EthCo for the generous donation and support they have been making since 2022 and noted the substantial progress made towards their fundraising goal.

“The K5 million donation from EthCo is a major step forward for the Initiative. It brings us closer to our K600 million target. This contribution has made us reach us to reach the K500 million mark. The funds will support tertiary students and provide aid to survivors of natural disasters. We are incredibly grateful for EthCo’s support and believe it will make a significant impact,” said Luwe.

The Presidential Charity Golf Tournament is scheduled to take place on October 12 with President Lazarus Chakwera playing in the tournament.