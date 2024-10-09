ONESIMUS, JOEBOY SET TO PREMIERE “CONTROLLER REMIX” AT STAKEOUT WATCH PARTY

This Sunday, 13th October, Stakeout will host an exclusive watch party for the highly-anticipated music video “Controller Remix” by Malawi’s Onesimus and Nigeria’s Joeboy.

African Butter, Onesimus, is set to unveil the official music video on October 14th, but a select few will get to experience it first at Stakeout.

The event promises an electrifying atmosphere, with fans getting to enjoy the new video before its official release.

It’s also an opportunity to mingle with fellow music enthusiasts and the African Butter team.

Limited space is available, so booking in advance is recommended.

The “Controller Remix” watch party kicks off on Sunday at Stakeout.