Sheriffs seize assets from Kandodo, Chiponda firm in Lilongwe

In a dramatic scene unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, sheriffs descended upon the city center-based firm owned by Ken Kandodo and his sister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, seizing assets worth millions of kwachas.

The unexpected raid drew a large crowd of spectators, with some onlookers transforming into citizen journalists, capturing footage of the scene on their mobile devices.

Others were seen sympathizing with the duo, who are closely related to Malawi’s former President, Dr. Kamuzu Banda.

Details surrounding the reasons for the asset seizure remain unclear, but speculation suggests that the pair may be facing significant debt obligations.

Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, a senior member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), currently serves as the country’s Minister of Health.

Her brother and co-business partner, Ken Kandodo, is a former cabinet minister and also an MCP member.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as “chaotic” with sheriffs loading assets, including vehicles and office equipment, onto trucks.

“I was just passing by when I saw the commotion,” said one witness.

Another one said: “It’s shocking to see such prominent figures facing financial difficulties.”

The seizure has sparked widespread interest, with many questioning the implications of this development on the pair’s business and political careers.

When contacted, officials declined to comment on the matter, citing ongoing investigations.

The development raises questions about the financial dealings of high-ranking government officials and the potential consequences of their business endeavors.