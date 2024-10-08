Chisale served with notice to have his assets preserved by Malawi Government

DPP Director of Youth Norman Chisale has now been served with notice to have his assets preserved by Malawi Government be forfeited to the state.

Chisale’s hearing is expected on 5th November in an application submitted by Chief State Advocate Pilirani Masanjala. Chisales assets were preserved in 2021 and no trial has taken place.

Masanjala is said to have also single handedly appealed a ruling by a magistrate which found Chisale with no case to answer over charges that he had intimidated Justice Minister Titus Mvalo.

There is massive operations involving Police and office of Director of Public Prosecutions targeting opposition DPP officials to divert attention from K1.5 trillion involving Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba. We expect more developments this week and we will keep updates live