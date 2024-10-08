Puma Energy Named Headline Sponsor for 2024 Airshow, Fuels Malawi’s Future Aviators with K90 Million Boost

Puma officials presenting a dummy cheque, L-R :Captain Yolanda Kaunda (First Malawian Female Aircraft Captain and Second Pilot) -Newly appointed Managing Director of Puma Energy Malawi Mr Zwelithini Mlotshwa, First Senior Officer Lusekelo Mwenifumbo, First Officer Winnie Msachi

Puma Energy Malawi has announced a K90 million partnership with the Phantom Aviation Association to nurture the next generation of aviation professionals. The fuel giant has also been named the headline sponsor for this year’s airshow, an event that captivated over 6,000 attendees last year.

As Malawi’s aviation sector continues to soar post-pandemic, this collaboration is set to bridge the skills gap and fuel further growth in both regional and domestic connectivity. With tourism contributing 7.7% to Malawi’s GDP, the aviation industry plays a key role in supporting this growing sector.

“We are pleased to support the next generation of aviation professionals and contribute to the economy’s growth,” said Zwelithini Mlotshwa, General Manager of Puma Energy Malawi.

The partnership underscores Puma Energy’s ongoing efforts to invest in critical sectors of Malawi’s economy, including the introduction of a cutting-edge digital billing system by 2024 that will transform aviation operations at the country’s two international airports.