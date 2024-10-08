Nchalo triumphs in EthCo Inter-Club Ladies Golf Tourney 

Lusibilo (right) presenting the Big Crocodile Trophy to Nchalo Team Faith Luhanga Mercy Jamia

Nchalo Golf Club Ladies Golf Team of Mercy Kamanga, Jamia M’manga, and Faith Samati emerged victorious at this year’s Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo)-sponsored Inter-Club Ladies Golf Tournament, held over the weekend at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

The victory ended Blantyre Golf Club team’s five-year dominance since the competition was introduced.

The two-day tournament, featured multiple divisions, with participants from Blantyre, Lilongwe, Limbe and Nchalo golf clubs competing for top honours and attractive prizes, including trophies, hampers, and shopping vouchers from Chipiku Stores.

In A Division, Ireen Matias clinched the top spot with a gross score of 186, followed closely by Regina Mwanza who scored a gross of 190, and Joshbed Mpanga, who also posted a gross of 190 with a handicap of 23.

The Champ division championship went to Roza Mbilizi with the best gross score of 170, followed by Stella Ng’oma and Jean Kasenda.

In the Junior category, Matilda Mandala emerged winner with a gross score of 200, while Beauty Kapiseni took second place with 208 score.

The senior category saw Sheilla Chinkhandwe top the leaderboard with a handicap of 24 and a gross score of 194, while Maria Lee Cho took second place with a gross score of 200.

Division B was dominated by Nchalo captain Mercy Kamanga, who posted a gross score of 196, while Bridget Banda and Elizabeth Mvula followed in second and third positions, respectively.

Kamanga expressed excitement for winning this crocodile trophy for the first time in five years.

“We didn’t expect that we were going to win, to be honest, but it’s a very big surprise for us. We thought that the hosts, Lilongwe Golf Club ladies, would take the title. It’s been a remarkable achievement for us as a team,” said Kamanga.

Speaking during the prize presentation, EthCo Chief Executive Officer Lusubilo Chakaniza, highlighted that it was one of the most successful events as it was the first time to have that many golfers.

“We have seen the ladies enjoy this tournament, and we have had the biggest crowd ever since we started sponsoring the tournament. It’s been quite interesting to see Nchalo win, but we are happy at EthCo because the trophy has been moving around the clubs and that is what we needed.”

“As EthCo, through this Inter-Club Golf Tournament, we are trying to promote our private brands. We have a private brand concept whereby we are adding value to products,” explained Chakaniza.

Outgoing Ladies Golf Union of Malawi president, Ulemu Luhanga appreciated EthCo for supporting the sport for over five years which has also motivated ladies to take part in the competitions.

“This tournament has been remarkable, and wonderful. The turn-up has been very great. We had about 62 lady golfers from across all the golf clubs. The sponsorship that we got from EthCo of K13 million, which was the biggest that we have gotten so far, has assisted us a lot. We had quality trophies, and even the prizes themselves were top-notch. And the ladies appreciate the half-time snacks and food,” said Luhanga.