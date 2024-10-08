Standard Bank Supports Presidential Charity Golf with K10 Million Donation

Standard Bank Plc Head of Brand and Marketing Tamanda Ng’ombe handing over the sponsorship

LILONGWE, OCTOBER 8, 2024–Standard Bank Plc, a key stakeholder in golf development in Malawi has demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community through a donation of K10 Million to the Presidential Charity Golf tournament.

Head of Brand and Marketing Tamanda Ng’ombe said during handover of the sponsorship that this partnership reinforces the Bank’s commitment to applying the golf sport as a platform for supporting initiatives that drive positive change and improving lives.

“Standard Bank Plc is well established in corporate social investment where we have a solid track record of contributing to the key sectors of Education, Health and Youth development. The Presidential Charity Golf tournament aligns with our focus areas as it aims to raise funds to help in similar areas of need,” said Ng’ombe.

She further expressed that “As a responsible corporate citizen, Standard Bank recognizes the importance of investing in our community’s well-being. Our partnership with the Presidential Charity Golf initiative demonstrates our dedication to Malawi’s development and growth, and this resonates with our Bank’s purpose; “Malawi is Our Home; We Drive Her Growth”.

Responding to the Bank’s gesture, Chairman of the Presidential Charity Golf Organising Committee Boyd Luwe said: “The Committee is very grateful to Standard Bank for making this decision to partner with the President in making a difference to the lives of the less privileged in our society. This is a real testimony that Standard Bank is really a generous and responsible corporate.”

Standard Bank has a proud history of contributing to golf development in Malawi. For several years, the Bank has partnered with golf clubs, tournaments, and initiatives to grow the sport and nurture talent.

The Presidential Charity Golf will take place from October 11 to October 12, 2024 at the Limbe Country Club in Blantyre.