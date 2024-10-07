Our Aim Foundation constructs multimillion Kwacha Health Centre in Mchinji

Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi (L) officially opened the facility

By Misheck Kauma

Our Aim Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Health as has constructed a health centre in the area of Senior Chief Kawere in Mchinji district.

Nafuse Heath Centre is expected to serve about 35 thousand people who have been denied easy access to health services for a long time.

During the handover ceremony held recently, Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi expressed gratitude to Our Aim Foundation for supporting Government in its work of improving health care access across the country.

Daudi noted that supporting Government with a health facility is a vital to the development of the country as many people in Malawi continue to travel long distance to access health care services.

“As Government we would like to thank the US based Our Aim Foundation for their support. This will help the country not only people in Mchinji” Daud said.

According to Daudi, the ministry is dedicated to enhance the quality of healthcare services through increased investment in facilities, training of health workers, and expanding heath outreach programs.

Founder and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Our Aim Foundation Nisha Mandan, emphasised the importance of taking care of the facility saying the health centre will help to provide essential services such as maternity care, emergency care, and radiography for the benefit of people around Mchinji district.

The health centre has been constructed to a tune of MK700 million and will carter more than 90 villages under the Senior Chief Kawere.