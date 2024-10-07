PIL donates K7.8 million solar water pump to Lulwe CDSS

Happy faces – Msimuko (2nd right) washes hands with school officials to mark the official handover of the water pump

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), a consortium of four marketing companies in the country, has donated a solar water pump worth K7.8 million to Lulwe Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Nsanje to help solve water challenges.

PIL’s gesture is a direct response to the story that The Nation on Sunday published about the students fetching water from distant sources for use at the school.

Speaking after handing over the pump on Wednesday, PIL General Manager, Martin Msimuko said the company felt concerned with the situation considering that the students were wasting time for classes to fetch water.

“Water is life, and access to clean, safe water is fundamental for the well-being of every community. We heard through the news report that learners used to fetch water from far away. This solar water pump is more than just a machine – it is a symbol of progress, sustainability, and hope. With this solar water pump, the school will have a reliable source of clean water, ensuring better hygiene, access to safe drinking water, and the ability to maintain sanitary conditions.”

“With access to clean water, students will be able to focus on their studies without worrying about basic needs. This is an investment in their future, allowing them to pursue their education with dignity and hope. By utilizing solar power, we are tapping into a clean, renewable source of energy. In doing so, we not only address the water needs of this school but also demonstrate a commitment to protecting our environment,” said Msimuko.

Msimuko washes hands from the tap water powered by the pump

Headmaster at the school, Nasho Simbi conceded that the situation was dire as the school has had no water since 2022.

“So, it was compulsory that each student fetch water to be used at the school. Some had to carry water from their homes every day, but now students will be relieved of such burden and concentrate on their studies. We therefore thank PIL for the assistance,” he said.

Phyless Matchado, a form four student said the situation affected them more as girls.

Apart from the school, the water will also aid challenges faced by the nearby health centre, teachers’ houses, a primary school and the community around Lulwe CDSS who have also been connected.

Pastor Samuel Mpheluka who works at the health centre said they used to hire women to fetch about 200 litres of water to be used at the facility every day, which was too costly and a health hazard considering the unreliability of the water sources.

Lulwe CDSS has 250 students, while the hospital serves a catchment of 10,040 people, and the other side there is a primary school with 860 pupils.

PIL consists of Puma, Total Energies, Vivo Energies, and Petroda.