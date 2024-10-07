Airtel Malawi Commends Staff for Exceptional Service as Company Celebrates Customer Service Week

Airtel Malawi has praised its frontline staff for their dedication to delivering exceptional customer service, as the company joins its parent company, Airtel Africa, in celebrating Customer Service Week.

“We recognize the critical role our customer service teams play in enabling us to achieve historic milestones.

“This Customer Service Week provides us with a valuable opportunity to specially connect with our customers as well as our frontline colleagues who serve our customers and, most importantly, listen to their feedback,”said Charles Kamoto, Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director.

On his part, Airtel Africa’s CEO, Sunil Taldar, reiterated the company’s commitment to customer service excellence, stating, “At Airtel, our customers are at the heart of everything we do; they are the reason we exist.”

“Our commitment to delivering excellence in customer experience is unwavering, and we continue to invest in innovative solutions and dedicated teams to meet and exceed customer expectations.”

During the week-long celebration, Airtel Malawi will engage with customers through various activities, including special giveaways for select walk-in and online customers.

Employees will also interact with customers in the market to gather insights and enhance service delivery.

Airtel Africa has implemented several initiatives to enhance customer experience, including enhanced digital platforms, multi-channel customer support, personalized customer engagement, and customer feedback integration.

“Our goal is to be the most customer-centric telecommunications company, where every interaction leaves our customers delighted and valued,” added Taldar.

Airtel Malawi’s customer-centric approach has contributed to its growth over the years, with the company expressing gratitude to customers for their ongoing support.

As Airtel Africa continues to expand its offerings and drive innovation, it remains focused on building lasting relationships with its over 160 million customers across 14 African markets.