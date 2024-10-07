Mulhako wa Alhomwe honors Paul Gadama with prestigious award…donates millions, cows and bags of rice

Gadama showcasing the award

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, a leading cultural grouping, has awarded Paul Gadama for his selfless contributions to the institution.

Gadama, a presidential advisor to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president, received the prestigious award from former Malawi President and Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Patron, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, during the organization’s annual festival on Sunday.

The recognition comes after Gadama donated K1million, four cows, and 20 bags of rice towards this years’ event.

According to Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Chief Executive Officer, Pious Mvenya, Gadama’s generosity was instrumental in the festival’s success.

Notably, this was not Gadama’s first time supporting the organization, having assisted previous festivals.

In 2021, Gadama supported the festival with 5 cows, 20 bags of rice plus 5million kwacha.

In 2022, he supported the gala again with 4 cows, 10 bags of rice plus 4 million kwacha cash.

That was not all. In 2023, Hon Gadama also donated 5 cows, 10 bags of rice plus 2 million kwacha cash.

In total since 2021, Hon Gadama has supported the festival with K12million cash, 18 cows and 60bags of maize.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe, established in 2007, aims to promote Lhomwe culture and pride among its people.

The Lhomwe ethnic group, one of Malawi’s largest, primarily resides in southeastern districts, including Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, and Zomba.