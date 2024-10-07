Afrimax customers left in dark as internet services go down for 4 days

Afrimax customers have been left frustrated and disconnected for four days without internet services, sparking widespread concern and outrage.

The company’s sudden outage has affected businesses and homes across Blantyre, with many customers taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

Despite having an active Facebook page, Afrimax has failed to issue a public statement addressing the issue.

“I lost signal on my mobile on Friday, and since then, I haven’t been able to access my online betting account.

“It’s unacceptable that Afrimax hasn’t communicated with us,”said one disgruntled customer.

An inside source revealed that the company’s server is down, but efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

Customers are demanding reimbursement or compensation for expired bundles during the outage.

“We pay for uninterrupted services, not dead air,” said another customer from Chirimba Township in Blantyre.

Customers one by one are flocking to the head office, only to be told that internet service will resume soon.

Afrimax’s silence has fueled speculation and anxiety among customers.

“Our operations rely on internet connectivity. This outage is crippling our productivity,” said another customer from Limbe.

As the outage enters its fifth day, customers are losing patience.

Efforts to reach Afrimax for comment have been unsuccessful.