- Bridging Foundation Deal (2022):A bogus US$6.8 billion agreement that led to significant financial losses without any benefits to the country.
- Barkaat Foods Limited Scandal (2022): A fraudulent US$1 billion deal to procure fertilizer, which left the country without the promised goods and no accountability for the lost funds.
- East Bridge Estates Fraud (2023): A US$250 million deal involving fraudulent sovereign guarantees, defended by Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale despite its corrupt nature.
- Nendongo Commercial Group Fertilizer Scam (2023): A US$170 million scandal involving a fisheries dealer with no background in agriculture—again, exposing deep state capture.
- Marka-Bangula Railway Project (2022): A contract inflated from K48 billion to K68 billion, with only 4 kilometers constructed despite a K10 billion advance payment.
- Construction of Security Houses (2021): Trillions of kwacha were allocated, but the project delivered only a fraction of the promised houses.
- MDF Payment to Zuneth Sattar (2023): A US$5 million payment to a businessman embroiled in corruption, made during a time of economic hardship.
- NOCMA and OPC Corruption Nexus (Since 2022): Involving top officials, these scandals highlight the systemic corruption plaguing the government.
- G.E.T Fuel Deal (2023): Transport Minister Jacob Hara M.P. was involved in irregular procurement processes, further demonstrating the misuse of state resources.
- Award of 600,000 MT of Fertilizer without Advertising (2023): A K1 trillion deal awarded without due process—yet another example of unchecked corruption.
KUBA KOPANDA NAKO MANYAZI: WELCOME TO MAULA PRISON SEPTEMBER, 2025
