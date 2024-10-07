spot_img
KUBA KOPANDA NAKO MANYAZI: WELCOME TO MAULA PRISON SEPTEMBER, 2025

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
  1. Bridging Foundation Deal (2022):A bogus US$6.8 billion agreement that led to significant financial losses without any benefits to the country.
  2. Barkaat Foods Limited Scandal (2022): A fraudulent US$1 billion deal to procure fertilizer, which left the country without the promised goods and no accountability for the lost funds.
  3. East Bridge Estates Fraud (2023): A US$250 million deal involving fraudulent sovereign guarantees, defended by Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale despite its corrupt nature.
  4. Nendongo Commercial Group Fertilizer Scam (2023): A US$170 million scandal involving a fisheries dealer with no background in agriculture—again, exposing deep state capture.
  5. Marka-Bangula Railway Project (2022): A contract inflated from K48 billion to K68 billion, with only 4 kilometers constructed despite a K10 billion advance payment.
  6. Construction of Security Houses (2021): Trillions of kwacha were allocated, but the project delivered only a fraction of the promised houses.
  7. MDF Payment to Zuneth Sattar (2023): A US$5 million payment to a businessman embroiled in corruption, made during a time of economic hardship.
  8. NOCMA and OPC Corruption Nexus (Since 2022): Involving top officials, these scandals highlight the systemic corruption plaguing the government.
  9. G.E.T Fuel Deal (2023): Transport Minister Jacob Hara M.P. was involved in irregular procurement processes, further demonstrating the misuse of state resources.
  10. Award of 600,000 MT of Fertilizer without Advertising (2023): A K1 trillion deal awarded without due process—yet another example of unchecked corruption.
