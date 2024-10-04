World Bank satisfied with DCCMS

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, October 4, Mana: World Bank Country Manager in Malawi, Firas Raad, has expressed gratitude over the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) operations saying the department plays a vital role in Malawis socio-economic development.

Raad said this Thursday during his tour of DCCMS offices in Blantyre to appreciate how the department disseminates weather information to its end users.

He said World Bank looks forward to further collaborate with DCCMS to serve the country more in disseminating weather information for the good of the population that relies on such information.

“It is interesting to see the department’s plans especially on improving overall services, as a way of improving responsiveness and provision of high-quality weather and climate services. We will rally behind in supporting DCCMSs interventions,” Raad said.

DCCMS Director, Dr. Lucy Mtilatila, said World Bank has been providing support to DCCMS, citing provision of a word translation application tool, forecasters furniture which improved efficiency among the departments forecasters.

“World Banks support to the department is much valued. The country managers tour has come at the right time as we are about to get weather radar from them,” said Mtilatila.

Raad visited the aviation sector at Chileka Airport, National Meteorological Centre and a communication saver room.