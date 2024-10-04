Mutharika to grace Mulhako Wa Alhomwe feast

Former State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is set to grace this year’s Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual festival, scheduled to take place at Chonde Cultural Village in Mulanje district from today Friday to Sunday.

According to festival’s Chairperson, Counsel Felix Tambulasi, the event is expected to attract over 40,000 people from across the country.

“Everything is set for the gala. We expect thousands of people from all regions to grace the event,” said Counsel Tambulasi.

Everything is set for the gala- Tambulasi

Initiated by late President Bingu wa Mutharika, Mulhako wa Alhomwe aims to revive and preserve Lhomwe traditions and culture.

This year’s festival will be held under the theme “United for Purpose.”

In a recent media interview Mulhako wa Alhomwe board chairperson, Muchanakwaye Mpuluka, confirmed that the festival will showcase traditional dances, music, and cultural performances, highlighting the importance of preserving Malawi’s cultural diversity.

Mutharika, also the patron of Mulhako wa Alhomwe and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate for the 2025 elections, is expected to draw significant attention to the event and close the ceremony on Sunday.