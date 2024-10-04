Over 40, 000 people to attend Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival-Confirms Counsel Tambulasi

The Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual festival is expected to draw a massive crowd of over 40,000 people from across Malawi, festival Chairperson, Counsel Felix Tambulasi, has confirmed.

The event, scheduled to take place from today Friday to Sunday at Chonde Cultural Village in Mulanje district, promises to be an exciting celebration of Lhomwe traditions and culture.

“Everything is set for the gala. We expect thousands of people from all regions to grace the event,” Tambulasi

This year’s festival will be held under the theme “United for Purpose.”

Former State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, also the patron of Mulhako wa Alhomwe and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate for the 2025 elections, is expected to close the ceremony on Sunday.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi.

They are located primarily in the southeast section of Malawi with the largest concentration being in Phalombe, Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba districts.