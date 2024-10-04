Driver Dies, Five Injured in Dowa Road Accident

By Martha Chikoti

Dowa road accident, which occurred at Chikuse Village along the Salima-Lilongwe M14 Road, resulted in the death of one individual and injuries to five others.

Public Relations Officer for Dowa Police Station Sergeant Alice Sitima said that the

incident involved a Scania truck, registration number NN 10981/MJ4171, loaded with bags of cement.

Sitima added that the vehicle was driven by John Sulu, 45, from Lilongwe District, who was traveling towards Salima with five passengers on board.

“According to reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and failed to negotiate a corner.”,She explained

She said the truck swerved and overturned, landing upside down.

John Sulu sustained severe head injuries and fractures in both arms.

He was therefore rushed to Dowa District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival due to hemorrhage.

The five passengers however sustained minor injuries and were treated as out-patients.

The accident resulted in extensive damage to the truck and the loss of the cement cargo.

Meanwhile ,Dowa Police is urging all drivers to adhere to speed limits and exercise caution, especially when navigating corners, to prevent such tragic incidents.