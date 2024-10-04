Airtel Africa hails teachers’ contribution to shaping future generations

Airtel Africa has praised the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the continent’s future, marking World Teachers’ Day.

In a statement, Airtel Africa’s CEO, Sunil Taldar, emphasized the importance of supporting educators.

“By investing in our educators, we invest in our children’s futures and, ultimately, in the prosperity of our nations,” Taldar said.

He acknowledged the challenges teachers face, including resource constraints and limited access to technology.

“Governments, private sector partners, and communities must work together to create supportive environments where teachers can thrive,” Taldar added.

Airtel Africa has committed to supporting governments and institutions to improve teaching and learning standards across the continent.

This year’s World Teachers’ Day theme, “Valuing teachers’ voices: towards a new social contract for education,” highlights the passion and dedication teachers bring to their profession.

Airtel Africa’s initiative aims to provide digital tools and training to empower teachers, bridging gaps in access and enhancing the learning experience.

“We deeply appreciate the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping our future,” Taldar reiterated.

The company has already connected 1,900 schools to the internet and digital education content in 13 markets, with plans to train 16,000 more teachers.

Source: Airtel Africa Press Statement