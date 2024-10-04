spot_img
Triephornia Mpinganjira Saves Teenager’s Life with Timely Cancer Intervention

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Ted Likombola

Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira has come to the rescue of 14-year-old Limbani Mose, a young boy from Chimbeta village, Traditional Authority Khwethemule in Thyolo district, diagnosed with cancer.

Limbani’s ordeal began in February when he complained of ear problems. His grandparents sought medical attention at Malamulo Adventist Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital, but doctors failed to diagnose the issue.

It wasn’t until June that Limbani was diagnosed with cancer, which had alarmingly spread to his brain.

Mpinganjira’s intervention came after local media highlighted Limbani’s plight.

She swiftly arranged for the teenager to receive medical attention at International Blantyre Cancer Care (IBCC) hospital.

At IBCC, doctors examined Limbani and prescribed the necessary treatment.

While details of his condition remain private, Mpinganjira appealed for continued prayers and support for Limbani’s recovery.

The family was seeking assistance to ensure Limbani’s comfort during this challenging time, but Mpinganjira generously provided them with essential items.

On her Facebook page, she wrote, “Tagula zonse zofunikila.”

As Limbani begins his treatment journey, the community’s prayers and support are vital in uplifting his spirits and aiding his recovery.

Mpinganjira’s selfless act has rekindled hope for Limbani’s family, serving as a testament to the power of kindness and compassion.

Warm Heart Herbs brings love boosters to S.Africa: Tseketseke, Changoima, Gondolosi in full stock
