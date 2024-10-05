Mpinganjira emphasizes the importance of effective communication

FDH Holdings Financial Limited Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira has underscored the importance of effective communication between the top management and the public Relations and communication team to achieve strategic business objectives.

Mpinganjira spoke in his presentation ‘Setting PR and Communication agenda from the C-suite’ at the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) annual lake conference in Mangochi on Friday.

In his presentation, he highlighted several issues including crisis management and Media Sensitivity.

He gave an example of how FDH Bank Plc saw the importance of having a PR and Communication team to help attain its growth ambitions.

“Effective crisis management and communication are crucial although difficult to execute under pressure. Sometimes media coverage tends to focus on negative stories so managing media relations is a critical aspect of PR to ensure balanced reporting with the CEO setting the agenda of what needs to be communicated,” said Mpinganjira.

In his opening address, Minister of Information and Digitization Moses Kukuyu said Public Relations specialists, are important people that any serious organization or government that cares about managing its public image must have in its top management teams.

“Despite still being in its nascent years, PRSM is, nonetheless, taking brave strides to play a crucial role in the country’s strategic development agenda. I also take note of PRSM’s initiatives to champion the enactment of the PR and Communication legislation.”

“As the government, we shall support PRSM’s initiative so that there is proper legislation to regulate the PR and communication profession. Government believes this regulation will enhance professionalism, protect the public interest, and provide clarity on industry standards,” said Kunkuyu.

The three-day conference is being held under the theme ‘Managing Narratives for Enhances Democracy and Development’.