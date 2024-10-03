Zeze Kingston to Headline Grand Opening

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, October 3, MANA: Amapiano award-winning singer, Zeze Kingston will on 6 October grace the Opening of Luxurious Chill Spot at area 23 Gologota in Lilongwe under the invitation of Thoms Park Events.

Some of the artists to support the Amapiano King include Jah Flavour, Jah Confidence, Excel Khama, Vasco MW, Max Emcee, Duxus, Extra Vages, Giftano Starboy, Provocative, Mwenecho. Goba Scott, Krugger and Prince Sparta among others.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency on Thursday, Thoms Park Events Executive Director Thomas Madulira said it’s time for area 23 residents to experience their first Grand venture spot as there has been a demand for an entertainment venue.

“There is a lack of entertainment vibe in the area due to absenteeism of theatre apartments as this Luxurious spot will be the maiden spot to host shows every weekend.

“Due to the demand of Amapiano lovers, through this place, we promise to deliver weaving events which will enhance cultural behaviour and elevate emotional expression to the people,” said Madulira.

He therefore encouraged people to come in large numbers citing that they would discover new experiences and the uniqueness of the live-specific artist show.

Zeze Kingston promises to connect with his audience using high-intensity energy saying stage presence plays an important role when communicating with people and broadens people’s horizons as a musician.

“Our fans should expect more piping hot sparklers performance which will lead to massive satisfaction and they should come in large numbers to support this newly chill spot,” said Kingston.

Entertainment top fan, Chifundo Chimenya expressed gratitude for the opening saying the more affordable mobility is and nearest, the more frequent the movements to the spot considering that for them to fill the vibe they travelled long distances.

“Am expecting energetic performance and music which carries the heavy message that can change our mode on this day as this will be a stress reliever,” said Chimenya.