Thursday, October 3, 2024
UK-Based Lewis Kamundi Extends a Helping Hand to Balaka’s Women and Children

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UK based Malawian Lewis Kamundi has made a donation of various items including clothes, valued at one million kwacha to women and children of Kuitanda village, T/A Nsamala, in Balaka district.

Kamundi said he made the donation as one way of helping women and children in the area since they are the most victims of the worsening economic situation in the country.

Kamundi who is currently back in the country for holiday, said he chose this area after being impressed with what member of Parliament for Balaka South Constituency Chifundo Makande is already doing, so he thought it wise to offer a helping hand to the parliamentarian.

“As we all know that women and children are the ones who are mostly affected with poverty and hunger, so from the little I have why not share it with others and make a difference in their lives?”, he said.

Kamundi therefore urged people to register during the MEC registration phase which starts on 21st October in the area so that they can have a voice in choosing leaders who have their interests at heart during the 2025 tripartite elections.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

