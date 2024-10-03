Jah Is Real, and So Is Burning Spear’s Malawi Show

By Misheck Kauma

The organisers of Burning Spear’s One People Africa Tour have dismissed rumours that the legendary reggae artist has cancelled his upcoming performance in Malawi.

Shadreck Kalukusha, managing director of Sound Addicts Live, confirmed that the show will go ahead as scheduled on 26 October at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

“Contrary to these rumours, the tour has not been cancelled. The show is still on,” Kalukusha said.

Rumours of the cancellation had been circulating on social media since last week, sparking concerns among fans.

However, Kalukusha shared a video clip of Burning Spear himself refuting the claims, reaffirming his commitment to the tour.

The Jamaican artist is set to perform in Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi as part of his African tour.

Burning Spear, born Winston Rodney on March 1, 1945, is a Jamaican reggae icon with a career spanning over five decades.

He has established himself as one of the genre’s most influential and enduring artists, known for his powerful and soulful voice.

His music often addresses themes of social justice, equality and African unity.

Some of his most famous songs include “Marcus Garvey”, “Slavery Days”, “Dry and Heavy”, “Jah Is Real” and “Africa”.

Burning Spear has released over 25 studio albums, earning multiple Grammy nominations and wins.

He has collaborated with notable artists such as Bob Marley and the Wailers and has been praised for his contributions to reggae music.