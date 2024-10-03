NDIMALAKWA CHANI?: Miracle Chinga breaks silence on vicious rumors

Award-winning Malawian gospel artist, Miracle Chinga, has poured out her heart in an emotional Facebook post, lamenting the relentless false rumors and defamation she’s faced for years.

In a heartfelt statement, Chinga expressed her distress and frustration after a recent fabricated story circulated on social media, falsely claiming she was caught having sex in a car.

The rumors even escalated to the creation of a fake sex video allegedly featuring the gospel singer.

“I wonder what I did to make some hate me to the point of creating false stories and lies to tarnish my image,” Chinga wrote.

“Since way back, I have had people calling me names, creating fake pages in my name, and saying I’m Illuminati… Please verify information before spreading info that damages other people’s reputation.”

Chinga, known for her powerful voice and inspiring gospel music, emphasized her focus on her craft and dedication to her fans.

“I am always focused on my music and doing my own things,” she stated.

The singer hinted at taking legal action against defamers, signaling a shift in her approach.

“Maybe such goes on because I do not take any legal action against those that defame my name. But all this is about to change.”

Chinga expressed gratitude to her supporters, saying, “To those that support me, I love you, and you keep me going.”

This isn’t the first time Chinga has faced false rumors and defamation. However, her latest statement marks a bold stance against cyberbullying and character assassination.