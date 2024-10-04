Be More Race gives K36m for Children’s Cancer Centre

Standard Bank Plc has kept its word to use its signature Lilongwe half-marathon Be More Race to donate K36 million towards the Children’s Education Centre at Kamuzu Central Hospital Children’s Cancer Centre in Lilongwe.

The bank matched by 100% the initial K18 million it realized from registration fees paid by participants of the July 20, 2024 race bringing the total contribution to K36 million.

Speaking during a fund-raising dinner organized by Baylor Foundation Malawi National Cancer Center as part of September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Head of Legal and Governance Norah Nsanja said the donation is a fulfillment of the bank’s pledge to channel proceeds from the race towards the Children Cancer Ward at Kamuzu Central Hospital.

“Education at the cancer center plays a crucial role in providing stability and hope for young patients undergoing treatment at the center. By donating to the Children’s Education Centre, Standard Bank seeks to ensure that these children remain engaged in their studies, fostering a sense of normalcy and empowerment during their treatment journey,” she said.

She said this year’s Be More Race, which was the 6th in the series, was held under the theme; “Why We Run” to evoke an emotional connection between the race and doing good for the society.

Director for Pediatric Cancer Department of Kamuzu Central Hospital Dr. Rezine Mzikamanda said the contribution will support creating a nurturing environment where patients can engage in interactive learning and peer support.

“The bank’s contribution will play a crucial role in improving the educational experience and emotional well-being of childhood cancer patients and their families,” said Mzikamanda.

Mzikamanda hailed all the stakeholders for making the fundraising event a success adding that the main objective was achieved.

“The fundraising event successfully met its objectives, we raised the necessary funds and increased awareness about childhood cancer, engaging the community and building valuable connections. We thank all the partners, and we look forward to continuing future engagements and support to promote the overall well-being of children with cancer,” added Mzikamanda.

Funds to be raised will be allocated towards the refurbishment of the center as well as the purchase of educational materials that cater to the unique needs of children, enabling them to continue their learning despite the challenges they face.