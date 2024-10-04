MEC RECRUITS WAREHOUSE STAFF, LILONGWE DOMINATES

By Our Reporter

The country’s electoral management body, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has recruited about 200 Warehouse Assistants with over half of them domiciled in Lilongwe.

In a circular released on Thursday evening by MEC Spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the 190 temporary employees are to start work immediately at the Warehouses of MEC in Mzuzu, Blantyre, Lilongwe and the electoral management body’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

According to details in the circular, MEC has employed 40 people for its Mzuzu Warehouse, 50 people for Blantyre, 100 for Lilongwe and MEC headquarters which is also in the same city of Lilongwe.

It is not known why Blantyre which had MEC’s largest warehouse has been downgraded to almost half of Lilongwe.

Recently, MEC has come under heavy attack from electoral stakeholders who have accused the present management under former President Lazarus Chakwera’s personal aide and MCP member Andrew Mpesi for recruiting staff that are generally from the central region of Malawi.

Key players in the electoral process continue to question MEC’s impartiality ahead of next year’s General Elections scheduled for September.

As if that was not enough to have MCP’s Mpesi head MEC as Chief Elections Officer, about three months ago, President Lazarus Chakwera also appointed Justice Annabel Mtalimanja as MEC Chairperson.

Annabel Mtalimanja is the biological daughter of former Malawi Congress Party President the late John Zenius Ungapake Tembo.