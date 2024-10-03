Malawi women urged to seek top political positions in 2025 elections

By Misheck Kauma

Women in Malawi are being encouraged to take bold action and seek higher political offices in the 2025 general elections.

Racheal Zulu, Chairperson of the Women’s Caucus in Parliament, made the call during a meeting with the Malawi Human Rights Commission.

Zulu emphasized the need for women to be brave and compete with men without hesitation.

“We want to see women holding various positions, from councilors to members of parliament and even the presidency,” Zulu said.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission is providing training to women MPs on how to access support from organizations.

Despite efforts to promote women’s empowerment, many still face financial constraints and gender-based violence.

Organizations such as the Women Empowered for Leadership program and government initiatives like NEEF loans and contracts are working to address these challenges.