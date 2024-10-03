spot_img
spot_img
18.7 C
New York
Thursday, October 3, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Malawi women urged to seek top political positions in 2025 elections

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Misheck Kauma

Women in Malawi are being encouraged to take bold action and seek higher political offices in the 2025 general elections.

Racheal Zulu, Chairperson of the Women’s Caucus in Parliament, made the call during a meeting with the Malawi Human Rights Commission.

Zulu emphasized the need for women to be brave and compete with men without hesitation.

“We want to see women holding various positions, from councilors to members of parliament and even the presidency,” Zulu said.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission is providing training to women MPs on how to access support from organizations.

Despite efforts to promote women’s empowerment, many still face financial constraints and gender-based violence.

Organizations such as the Women Empowered for Leadership program and government initiatives like NEEF loans and contracts are working to address these challenges.

Previous article
Castel Malawi donates K2 million to PRSM Conference 
Next article
UK-Based Lewis Kamundi Extends a Helping Hand to Balaka’s Women and Children
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc