Castel Malawi donates K2 million to PRSM Conference 

Thursday, October 3, 2024
Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Castel Malawi Limited has donated K2 million to the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) for its annual lake conference scheduled for Mangochi this weekend.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre, Castel’s Head of Corporate Marketing and Communication, Lavern Chitakata, appreciated the society and acknowledged that the donation is enriching to drive sustainability and underscores Castel Malawi’s commitment to supporting the development of public relations in the country.

“At Castel Malawi, we understand the crucial role that communication professionals play in shaping public perception and driving national development. By supporting this conference, we aim to strengthen the professional capacity of public relations practitioners in Malawi.”

“One of our pillars is CSR and we believe in sustainable and fruitful Public Relations engagements that enhance the growth of the communities and foster change of mindset. Additionally, Castel Malawi recognizes the role of transparent and accountable communication in fostering a healthy democracy,” said Chitakata

PRSM Executive Committee Member, Wadza Otomani, expressed gratitude to Castel Malawi for the generous support, highlighting the importance of corporate partnerships in advancing the Public Relations profession.

“We are thankful for this timely donation from Castel Malawi, which will go a long way in ensuring the success of our conference. It’s encouraging to see companies like Castel Malawi recognize the value of effective communication and how it contributes to national progress,” said Otomani.

The conference will be held under the theme ‘Managing Narratives for Enhanced Democracy and Development’.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

