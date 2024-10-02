Bakili Muluzi jokes about UDF presidency bid

Former Malawi President Bakili Muluzi made a surprise declaration of interest in competing for the United Democratic Front (UDF) presidency at the party’s elective convention, but quickly retreated, citing his age and the “sharp” young leaders.

Speaking at Comesa Hall in Blantyre on Wednesday, Muluzi said, “I called the secretary-general yesterday telling him that I want to compete as president for UDF at the convention… but I realize that this fresh blood will boot me out easily, I can’t compete with the young ones, they are sharp.”

Muluzi, founder of UDF, attended the convention as a guest of honor, alongside his son, Atupele Muluzi, who is expected to retain his seat as party president unopposed.

The elder Muluzi urged delegates to vote for candidates who will lead the party to greater heights.

In a lighter moment, Muluzi interpreted the rain on the convention day as a symbol of success, comparing it to a blessing in marriage.

“When the rains fall on your wedding day, it symbolizes that you will have many blessings in marriage life… so as on the day of convention, it symbolizes that UDF is forming the next government.”

The two-day convention, attended by over 1,000 delegates and other political parties, aims to elect new leaders.

Notably absent is the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which had initially received an invitation but was protested by UDF followers.

Other parties, including the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), National Development Party (NDP), and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), are represented.