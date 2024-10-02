spot_img
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
MCP missing in action at UDF convention

United Democratic Front (UDF) convention kicked off today at Comesa Hall in Blantyre with over a thousand delegates and political parties in attendance, but notably absent is the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

MCP had initially received an invitation, but UDF followers protested, leading the party to rescind the offer.

Other parties, including the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), National Development Party (NDP) and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) are represented.

Convention Chairperson Aisha Adams emphasized that all political parties were invited.

“We extended invitations to all parties,” Adams said.

The two-day convention aims to elect new leaders, with former party president Atupele Muluzi expected to retain his seat unopposed.

His father, former state President Bakili Muluzi, is attending as a guest of honor.

Other prominent figures include Presidetial hopeful David Mbewe, UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, DPP Women’s Director Mary Navicha and PETRA President Kamuzu Chibambo.

