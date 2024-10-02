MAGLA supports Karonga-Chitipa Festival with K5 million

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has given K5 million to the Karonga-Chitipa Cultural Festival scheduled for October 18-19 at Mbande Hills in Karonga.

The event aims to preserve and promote the culture and traditions of the two districts.

Director of Operations at MAGLA, Lawrence Chikoko presented the cheque to the festival organisers in Lilongwe on Friday where he said the authority is committed to supporting artistic and cultural initiatives in the country.

“We are delighted to support this upcoming festival, as it not only promotes our cultural heritage but also contributes to tourism, which is a key part of our national identity.”

“Festivals like these bring different people together, even people from outside the country. This is a big gesture that directly impacts on the economic activities of the country,” said Chikoko.

In his remarks, Karonga-Chitipa Cultural Heritage chairperson, Marumbo Mwasinga hailed MAGLA for the contribution which he said will go a long way in meeting their budget deficit.

“The donation will help us plan some of the things for the festival. It will go a long way,” he said.

Mwasinga said the event is budgeted at K50 million.

Under the theme ‘Unity in Diversity-Respect and Justice for All,’ the event will be graced by Paramount Chief Kyungu XXIV and will feature traditional dances, urban entertainment, local cuisine, a market for local products, and other activities.